The Wastelanders Exhibit
The Paducah Wastelanders, an established group of Paducah regional artists, will exhibit works in a variety of media by their members.
For more information visit paducah.travel
Paducah School of Art and Design 409 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
July 9, 2017
July 10, 2017
July 11, 2017
July 12, 2017
July 13, 2017
July 14, 2017
