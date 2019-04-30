The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote

Elaine Weiss, author of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, will visit Western Kentucky University April 29-30 to kick off a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Weiss will spend time with students in the classroom during her two-day visit and will present the Boyd-Lubker Visiting Scholar Lecture at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Downing Student Union Auditorium.

The lecture will focus on the passage of the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote. Copies of her book will be presented to the first 200 attendees at the lecture. The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in DSU, room 3020.

Weiss is an award-winning journalist and writer whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, Harper’s, The New York Times and The Christian Science Monitor, as well as in reports and documentaries for National Public Radio and Voice of America. A MacDowell Colony Fellow and Pushcart Prize Editor’s Choice honoree, she is also the author of Fruits of Victory: The Woman’s Land Army in the Great War.

For more information call (270) 745-4559 or visit wku.edu/political-science/