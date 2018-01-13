The Yeiser Art Center Members’ Show

The Yeiser Art Center is excited to announce the next annual Members’ Show dates: January 13 – February 10, 2018.

Generously sponsored ever year by Ray Black & Son in honor of founding member Ginny Black, the Members’ Show is an exhibition that showcases recent artistic work from Yeiser Art Center Members in a single comprehensive exhibition. Participation in the exhibition requires a 2018 YAC Membership. Each Member is allowed one free entry, up to three additional entries are $15 each. There is no size restriction, presentation requirement, or medium limitation.

YAC Members are diverse in their practice, ranging from quilters, painters, and sculptors to poets, performers, and video artists. In 2017, the Members’ Show featured 90 artworks by 55 YAC members! Accommodations for performances at the opening reception can be made with prior notice to the Executive Director. Documentation of public art projects, transcripts from creative projects, and other arts-related materials will be accepted to exhibit with approval by the Executive Director.

Awards will be selected by the Exhibition Committee. Jurying will take place in the gallery on Friday, January 12 and will include any proposed performance or time-based artworks submitted to the exhibition. A digital catalog will be produced, shareable link or downloadable PDF will be available to all members.

For more information visit theyeiser.org