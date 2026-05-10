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Theatre at Centre: macbitches

Written by Sophia McIntosh, directed by Dr. Jen Goff

“What’s done cannot be undone” When a freshman acting major is unexpectedly cast as Lady Macbeth, a few upperclassmen invite her over to celebrate. As the Fireball and Svedka flow, the girls interrogate their own sense of ambition as well as the power structures that have shaped their education.

Content notifications: some mild language

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