Theatre at Centre: macbitches
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Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
https://nortoncenter.com/event/macbitches/2026-08-03/
Theatre at Centre PresentsMACBITCHES
Theatre at Centre: macbitches
Written by Sophia McIntosh, directed by Dr. Jen Goff
“What’s done cannot be undone” When a freshman acting major is unexpectedly cast as Lady Macbeth, a few upperclassmen invite her over to celebrate. As the Fireball and Svedka flow, the girls interrogate their own sense of ambition as well as the power structures that have shaped their education.
Content notifications: some mild language
For more information visit https://nortoncenter.com/event/macbitches/2026-08-03/://