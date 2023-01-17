× Expand Oldham County Public Library Theatre Club at Goshen

Do you love theatre? Ever wanted to try acting yourself, or maybe it’s something you did years ago and have always missed? the Theatre Club at Goshen aims to become a home for the local theatre enthusiasts to meet once a month and have some theatre fun. The Theatre Club at Goshen meets on the third Tuesday every month from 6 – 7 p.m. for theatre games, improv, play readings, monologue work and other theatre-centric activities and looking at how theatre skills can translate in other areas of our lives. January’s theme will be theatre games and improvisation. Wear comfortable clothes for moving around.

This program is open to all ages but is geared more towards teens and adults. Children under thirteen must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/