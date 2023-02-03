× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Things My Mother Taught Me

Things My Mother Taught Me - Little Colonel Playhouse

February 5, 12 Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

A play by Katherine DiSavino. Directed by Alyssa Hendricks. This comedy takes a generational look at relationships, and how sometimes parents are passing their best lessons on to their children without even meaning to. Funny and touching, this one will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again. “When you move into a new apartment, don’t forget to clean the top of the refrigerator and buy a new toilet seat.” These are just a few tips from Things My Mother Taught Me, a hilarious play performed at Little Colonel Playhouse. PG-13. Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17

For more information, please call 502.241.9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/