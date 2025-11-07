× Expand Heritage Food Festival Print flyer by Heritage Food Festival

Third Annual Heritage Food Festival

"Preserving the Future"

Join us this fall for Heritage Food Fest; November 7-9th at Terrapin Hill Farm where we celebrate indigenous food cultures from Guatemala to the holler. Both places have lessons from surviving in the mountains for centuries before the arrival of box stores.

We will learn the gardening technique of Susana Lein, who has turned Salamander Springs Farm from a hardpan clay thicket on a ridge in Rockcastle County to one of the most productive small acreage off-grid homesteads in North America. As she doesn't have a YouTube channel, we recommend that you come learn from her in person! And while some of our other old time skills teachers *do* have YouTube channels <https://www.youtube.com/@ClinicalHerbalist >, you should STILL come see them in person where you can ask questions, catch the wisdom in an off-hand off-camera remark, and enjoy all that face to face time allows.

Expect opportunities to learn about growing, gathering, processing, preparing, preserving, and sharing food suited to our home lands. Whether you favor tamales, chicharrones and manteca (prepared by our fantastic friend Irma who had some advice on this subject for us last year!) or hoecakes, cracklins and lard; come fix some with us this Fall. Let's each take the next step towards greater self-sufficiency, food sovereignty, and the recovery of lost know-how. May our community sprout like old time seeds: grown not for uniformity and long-term storage, but for taste, nutrition, and more. Planning for a Seed Swap Sunday morning. Hope to see you there.

Buy tickets today at http://heritagefoodfest.org

Early bird prices through September 15th.

For more information call 859.612.9670 or visit heritagefoodfest.org