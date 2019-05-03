Blade and Bow's Annual Stitzel-Weller Affair

Long considered the Cathedral of Bourbon, Stitzel-Weller opened its doors on Derby Day in 1935, serving as home to the country’s most legendary distillers. Still today, Stitzel-Weller upholds its belief in treating distilling as an art, not a science, making it renowned for being the birthplace of some of the country’s most respected whiskeys.

In celebration of this historic opening, 300-350 guests will immerse in the distillery’s rich history and gather over an exquisite epicurean collaboration between famed Charleston, SC, culinary entrepreneur Brooks Reitz and beloved local chef Susan Hershberg. The 2013 Eater “Young Gun” and Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. co-founder Reitz will collaborate with Hershberg to curate a menu that both reflects traditions and looks to the future and most importantly, pairs well with Blade and Bow bourbon.

Complementing the supper, Philly-bred musical talent Mt. Joy will lend soulful indie tunes with essences of traditional folk-rock. Perhaps the most important perk of snagging a ticket to A Stitzel-Weller Affair is each guest receives a pour of the highly-coveted and unforgettable Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old; an artful, rare blend of smooth and smoky and released in extremely limited quantities one month ahead of the races.

For more information call (502) 475-3325 or visit bladeandbowwhiskey.com/events