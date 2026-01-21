× Expand Third Annual Tradewater Brewing Company Chili Cook Off Third Annual Tradewater Brewing Company Chili Cook Off

Think your chili recipe is the best in town? Time to prove it! Join us for our Second Annual Chili Cook Off at Tradewater Brewing Company, where the competition is fierce, the chili is hot, and the fun is nonstop.

🎉 Event Details

📅 Date: Saturday February 28th

📍 Location: The Factory Space at Tradewater Brewing Company

🕔 Setup Time: 5:30 PM

🕕 Tasting & Voting Begin: 6:00 PM

🏆 Winner Announced: 8:00 PM

Attendees will judge the competition, so bring your A-game and wow the crowd!

Chili Cook Off Rules:

Chili must be brought ready to serve.

One entry per family unit.

Bring at least 1 gallon of chili.

Don’t forget your own serving utensil.

Limited outlets will be available for crockpots—arrive early to snag a spot!

Whether you’re competing or just here to enjoy the delicious creations, it’s going to be a night full of flavor, fun, and friendly competition.

🍻 Don’t forget to grab a pint while you’re here to pair with your favorite bowl of chili.

For more information call (270) 807-0493 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com