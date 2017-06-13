Third Annual Women's Luncheon

The Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation announced today the Third Women’s Entrepreneurial Luncheon will be held June 13th 2017 at Catering and Creations at 3295 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.

Cost per person is $20.00. The event is open to the public.

“Woman owned enterprises are a vital piece of our economy,” said Ruthann Padgett, VP Entrepreneurship, with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. “One of our three areas of focus at EDC is entrepreneurial development. We expect this Luncheon and Key Note address to spur conversations, enhance ideas, and empower women looking to create or grow a business.”

The event will begin with lunch and culminate with a keynote address. Learning from each other is encouraged.

Keynote speaker will be Erika Chabez-Graziano, founder of Cellar Door Chocolates. It wasn’t that long ago that Erika Chavez-Graziano, owner of Cellar Door Chocolates, was a graduate research assistant at UofL preparing to defend her thesis. However, once she realized her heart was no longer in academia she listened to the advice of a close adviser. He told her to pursue her true passion and focus on the truffles she often made for friends and family. The rest, as they say, is history. Erika began Cellar Door Chocolates as a wholesale business and quickly expanded into retail once her confections began to gain popularity and press. Erika’s secret is that while she cares about how her chocolates look, taste is always most important. She puts her money into buying the finest ingredients, not superfluous packaging. She also uses a lot of unique flavor combinations to keep things interesting, like green chile coconut, dark chocolate licorice and white chocolate wasabi pea bark. So next time you’ve got a taste for something delectable, stop in and let Erika find just the chocolate for the occasion!. See more at cellardoorchocolates.com

For more information call (270) 339-6077