Third Thursday on the Square Concert Series

Downtown Monticello On The Square, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

Downtown Monticello, KY, 6pm-9:00pm. 3rd Thursday on the Square in Downtown Monticello takes place May-August. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy live music, food and craft vendors and much more in historic downtown Monticello. June features Rock-n-Roll bands "Rust Bucket" and “Rapid Transit.”

Main St. Downtown will close 5:30pm.

For more information call 606-348-3064.

Downtown Monticello On The Square, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

