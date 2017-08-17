Third Thursday on the Square Concert Series

Third Thursday on the Square – On the Square, Downtown Monticello, KY, 6pm-9:00pm. 3rd Thursday on the Square in Downtown Monticello takes place May-August. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy live music, food and craft vendors and much more in historic downtown Monticello. August features “Ritamay Project” and “Travis Harris & the West Coast Turnarounds”.

*Main St. Downtown will close 5:30pm.

For more information call 606-348-3064.