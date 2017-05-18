Third Thursday on the Square Concert Series

Third Thursday on the Square – On the Square

Downtown Monticello, KY, 6pm-9:00pm.

3rd Thursday on the Square in Downtown Monticello takes place May-August. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy live music, food and craft vendors and much more in historic downtown Monticello. May will feature the Bluegrass bands “Fall Creek Boys" and “Kenny Stinson & Perfect Timing” at 8pm.

Main St. Downtown closes at 5:30pm.

For more information call 606-348-3064.