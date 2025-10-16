× Expand Stacie Barton Starry Night Studio is from 6:00-8:00pm on October 16.

Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Witches Night: Starry Night Studio | Thursday, October 16th | 6-8 PM | Ages 18+

Join us for Witches Night—a special evening designed to unwind, get creative, and have tons of fun!

It will be a paint-your-own pottery night, as we personalize a lighted witch's hat!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org