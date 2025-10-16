Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Starry Night Studio is from 6:00-8:00pm on October 16.
Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Witches Night: Starry Night Studio | Thursday, October 16th | 6-8 PM | Ages 18+
Join us for Witches Night—a special evening designed to unwind, get creative, and have tons of fun!
It will be a paint-your-own pottery night, as we personalize a lighted witch's hat!
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org