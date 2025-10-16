Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Witches Night: Starry Night Studio | Thursday, October 16th | 6-8 PM | Ages 18+

Join us for Witches Night—a special evening designed to unwind, get creative, and have tons of fun!

It will be a paint-your-own pottery night, as we personalize a lighted witch's hat!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Crafts, Leisure & Recreation
8592364054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Third Thursday Starry Night Studio at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 ical