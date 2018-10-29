Thoroughbred Owner Conference

Make plans NOW to attend the 2018 Owner Conference. This year’s conference will be held at Churchill Downs and includes 10 panels & presentations from another terrific line-up of industry experts, networking opportunities and social events, including the Breeders’ Cup World Championships:

Monday, October 29

• Breeders’ Cup Classic Draw and Reception

Tuesday, October 30:

• Trackside Breakfast Marquee at Churchill Downs

• Stallion farm tours in the Lexington / Central KY Area

• Official Conference Start (post farm tours)

• Conference Welcome Reception at the Kentucky Derby Museum

Just announced!

Keynote Speaker Jon Miller

President NBC Sports Programming

Wednesday, Oct 31 and Thursday, November 1:

• Two full days of panels, lunches, and our Conference Wine & Dine at our host hotel, the Downtown Louisville Marriott.

Your Conference Registration Includes Reserved Grandstand Seating to both days of the Breeders’ Cup, November 2nd & 3rd.

For more information visit ownerview.com