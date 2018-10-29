Thoroughbred Owner Conference

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Thoroughbred Owner Conference

Make plans NOW to attend the 2018 Owner Conference. This year’s conference will be held at Churchill Downs and includes 10 panels & presentations from another terrific line-up of industry experts, networking opportunities and social events, including the Breeders’ Cup World Championships: 

 Monday, October 29

• Breeders’ Cup Classic Draw and Reception

Tuesday, October 30:

• Trackside Breakfast Marquee at Churchill Downs

• Stallion farm tours in the Lexington / Central KY Area

• Official Conference Start (post farm tours)

• Conference Welcome Reception at the Kentucky Derby Museum

 Just announced!

Keynote Speaker Jon Miller

President NBC Sports Programming 

Wednesday, Oct 31 and Thursday, November 1:

• Two full days of panels, lunches, and our Conference Wine & Dine at our host hotel, the Downtown Louisville Marriott. 

Your Conference Registration Includes Reserved Grandstand Seating to both days of the Breeders’ Cup, November 2nd & 3rd.

For more information visit ownerview.com

