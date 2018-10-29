Thoroughbred Owner Conference
Make plans NOW to attend the 2018 Owner Conference. This year’s conference will be held at Churchill Downs and includes 10 panels & presentations from another terrific line-up of industry experts, networking opportunities and social events, including the Breeders’ Cup World Championships:
Monday, October 29
• Breeders’ Cup Classic Draw and Reception
Tuesday, October 30:
• Trackside Breakfast Marquee at Churchill Downs
• Stallion farm tours in the Lexington / Central KY Area
• Official Conference Start (post farm tours)
• Conference Welcome Reception at the Kentucky Derby Museum
Just announced!
Keynote Speaker Jon Miller
President NBC Sports Programming
Wednesday, Oct 31 and Thursday, November 1:
• Two full days of panels, lunches, and our Conference Wine & Dine at our host hotel, the Downtown Louisville Marriott.
Your Conference Registration Includes Reserved Grandstand Seating to both days of the Breeders’ Cup, November 2nd & 3rd.
