Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre

to Google Calendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00

The Spotlight Theatre at Richmond Mall 830 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002 season's most awarded new show on Broadway! Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, Thoroughly Modern Millie takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when "moderns," including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Theatre at Richmond Mall 830 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

(859) 756-0011

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Spotlight Theatre - 2017-02-17 19:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™