Thoroughly Modern Millie (a musical comedy)

Thoroughly Modern Millie takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when "moderns," including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love.

Small Town girl Millie Dillmount comes to the Big Apple with a grand plan that goes beautifully awry.

Dates/Times:

August 8 at 7pm - Youth

August 9 at 7pm - Youth

August 10 at 7pm - Youth

August 11 at 2pm - Youth

August 15 at 7pm - Adult

August 16 at 7pm - Adult

August 17 at 7pm​ - Adult

August 18 at 2pm - Adult

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/thoroughly-modern-millie.html