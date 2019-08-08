Thoroughly Modern Millie (a musical comedy)
Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
Thoroughly Modern Millie takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when "moderns," including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love.
Small Town girl Millie Dillmount comes to the Big Apple with a grand plan that goes beautifully awry.
Dates/Times:
August 8 at 7pm - Youth
August 9 at 7pm - Youth
August 10 at 7pm - Youth
August 11 at 2pm - Youth
August 15 at 7pm - Adult
August 16 at 7pm - Adult
August 17 at 7pm - Adult
August 18 at 2pm - Adult
For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/thoroughly-modern-millie.html