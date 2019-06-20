× Expand Frazier History Museum Two bottles of bourbon sit next to a book titled Bourbon Justice. The items sit on a wooden crate in front of a shale wall.

Three Historic Whiskeys, Two Legends, and One Truth A Vintage Tasting and Bourbon Justice Book Signing

Doors Open: 6:30 PM | Book Signing: 7:00 - 7:30 PM | Program: 7:30 - 8:30 PM

If you like great whiskey, good stories, and being smarter than your friends this is a program for you!

This exclusive tasting will feature: Old Taylor distilled in 1953, an Old Fitzgerald 9-Year Bottled-in-Bond, and an 11-year-old revived Cream of Kentucky! Enjoy a glimpse behind the Bourbon curtain with Master Distiller Jim Rutledge, historian Bernie Lubbers, and author Brian Haara as they reveal the truth about Bourbon history, its brands, and how whiskey law shaped America. Guests will get to take home a signed copy of Haara’s book Bourbon Justice: How Whiskey Law Shaped America (2018).

General Admission $ 75 | Frazier Members $65

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org