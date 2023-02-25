× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Garden Three Steps to Plant Addiction: When You Consider 50 Trees In The Yard As No More Than “A Good Start”

Step Two of Yew Dell Botanical Garden’s Three Steps to Plant Addiction continues with

Step Two: When You Consider 50 Trees in the Yard As No More Than “A Good Start”! It all began with Jacob Stidham’s first live Christmas tree planted in the yard after the holidays. Now, ten years down the road, things are getting out of hand. And not just trees, but pretty much anything and everything the plant kingdom has to offer . . . this is the story of a couple suffering together.

Register separately for Steps One and Three.

Step One: When Your Houseplants Take Up More Space Than Your Furniture!

Saturday, February 18 from 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Step Three: When the continent simply doesn’t offer enough — taking your habit international with Paul Cappiello

Saturday, March 4 from 2 – 3:30 p.m.

$30 - $40 per person

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/