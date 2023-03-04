Three Steps to Plant Addiction: Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Three Steps to Plant Addiction: When The Continent Simply Doesn’t Offer Enough — Taking Your Habit International

This is the final session for Yew Dell’s Three Steps to Plant Addiction lecture series. Join Yew Dell’s Executive Director Paul Cappiello as he engages participants in a lively discussion about plant additiciton. Learn to spot the signs of developing illness, learn about a few new plants, and find a little solidarity among those suffering from plant-based affliction.

