Three Steps to Plant Addiction: Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Three Steps to Plant Addiction: When The Continent Simply Doesn’t Offer Enough — Taking Your Habit International
$30 – $40 per person
This is the final session for Yew Dell’s Three Steps to Plant Addiction lecture series. Join Yew Dell’s Executive Director Paul Cappiello as he engages participants in a lively discussion about plant additiciton. Learn to spot the signs of developing illness, learn about a few new plants, and find a little solidarity among those suffering from plant-based affliction.
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/