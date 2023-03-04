× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Three Steps to Plant Addiction: When The Continent Simply Doesn’t Offer Enough — Taking Your Habit International

Three Steps to Plant Addiction: When The Continent Simply Doesn’t Offer Enough — Taking Your Habit International

$30 – $40 per person

This is the final session for Yew Dell’s Three Steps to Plant Addiction lecture series. Join Yew Dell’s Executive Director Paul Cappiello as he engages participants in a lively discussion about plant additiciton. Learn to spot the signs of developing illness, learn about a few new plants, and find a little solidarity among those suffering from plant-based affliction.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/