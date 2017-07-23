Thrivent Financial Presents Martin Luther The Idea That Changed The World

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2017

Time: 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Address: The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd Street, Lexington, KY 40508

This entertaining new film follows the great adventure story of Luther's life, packed with political intrigue, kidnappings, and life-or-death showdowns.

At the same time, it's a story about the most important questions of life, including "Who am I?" "What is my purpose" and How do I get right with God?"

There is no charge for the event, donations will be accepted.

For additional information email Laura@beveryimpressed.com or call 502-316-0347