Throo the Boo (Louisville Zoo 3K)

× Expand Louisville Zoo Throo the Boo 3K Runner runs by cartoon characters at the Zoo

Dash over and join us for the SWEETEST Fun Run in Louisville! This unique course doesn’t just go around the Zoo but takes you directly “throo” the Zoo along our popular Boo at the Zoo route.

Race past your favorite Halloween characters and decorations at this fun run full of treats and no tricks. Participants receive a t-shirt, finishers medal, post-race party, PLUS a ticket to return to the Zoo to see your favorite animals during the day.

$45

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org