× Expand Louisville Zoo Throo the Boo at the Louisville Zoo

Throo the Boo at the Louisville Zoo

Nov. 1

6 to 8 p.m.

Dash over and join us for the SWEETEST Fun Run in Louisville! This unique course doesn’t just go around the Zoo but takes you directly “throo” the Zoo along our popular Boo at the Zoo route. Race past your favorite Halloween characters and decorations at this fun run full of treats and no tricks. Participants receive a t-shirt, finishers medal, post-race Halloween party, PLUS a ticket to return to the Zoo to see your favorite animals during the day.

Prices:

Sept 1 – Oct. 17: $35

Oct. 18 – 31: $40

Nov. 1: $50

Virtual Throo the Boo Fun Run

You can complete your virtual 5K on your own, at your own location. Virtual Race includes race medal. You will have the opportunity to add in a cotton short- or long-sleeved t-shirt for an additional fee.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org