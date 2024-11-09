× Expand Louisville Zoo Throo the Zoo at the Louisville Zoo, November 9

Throo the Zoo

Dash on over to the Zoo to take part in Louisville’s only road race that doesn’t just go around the Zoo but actually “Throo” the Zoo. Enjoy an early morning adventure where you watch as the Zoo wakes up! Join us on November 9th at 8:00 am for one amazing Louisville Zoo experience.

$35

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/ThrootheZoo5K