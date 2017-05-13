Throo the Zoo 5K Run/Walk 2017

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Throo the Zoo 5K Run/Walk 2017

Dash on over to the Zoo to take part in Louisville’s only road race that doesn’t just go around the Zoo but actually “Throo” the Zoo. Enjoy an early morning adventure where you watch the Zoo wake up! All of the proceeds from Throo the Zoo 5K help to support the Zoo’s mission to “better the bond between people and our planet.”

Advance Registration starts as low as $30

Race fee includes a commemorative t-shirt, post-race refreshments, door prizes and FREE Zoo admission for the day.

Costume Contest

Let your imagination run wild and dress in your favorite animal costume! Runners with the most creative costume will receive a prize pack from our generous sponsors.

Team Registration

Gather all your friends, family and coworkers to compete as a team. Receive awards in various categories.

Travel Advisory

Some roadways near the Zoo are currently under construction.

For the easiest path to the Zoo, please take Newburg Rd to Trevilian Way.

For the most up to date information on road closures near the Zoo

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

