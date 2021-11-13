Throo the Zoo 5K Run/Walk

Come out and join us on November 13th at 8 a.m. for a fun-filled journey Throo the Zoo. The course will take you on a journey throughout the lush botanical grounds of the Louisville Zoo and past some of your favorite animals!

Race proceeds benefit the Louisville Zoo, which is dedicated to its mission of bettering the bond between people and our planet.

Registration for this important Zoo fundraiser starts as low as $30 through September 30 and can be completed online at louisvillezoo.org/throo. Register early before prices increase on October 1 to $35 and again on November 7 to $40. Registration on the morning of the race at the Zoo is $50.

Drive-thru packet pick up will take place in the parking lot at the Zoo on Thursday, November 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo will hold a virtual costume contest. Race participants will be invited to take photos of themselves in costume at the race and share it on the Zoo’s Facebook post ( Facebook.com/LouisvilleZoo) on the day of the race, November 13, 2021. The Zoo will share the submissions for voting starting on Monday, November 15.

One of Louisville’s most distinctive road events, the course takes participants “throo” the Zoo — past some of their favorite animals and exhibits. The start and finish lines are just outside the Zoo gate, but along the way, participants will be able to see animal ambassadors like bears, giraffes and sloths. The chip-timed course is open to runners and walkers at all fitness levels, including guests with strollers.

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org