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Thunder over High Stakes Rooftop!

Join us for our first annual Thunder Over Louisville Event at High Stakes Rooftop. There is no better place to take in the breathtaking views and roar of the action. Come early for the airshow and stay late for the fireworks! Enhance the fun with libations and mocktails from our experienced beverage team. DJ JayBird will be onsite to keep the party going all day long!

Saturday April 18th, 3pm-FIREWORKS!

$150 per adult 21 yrs and older

$75 per child 14yrs-20yrs

Children 13yrs and under pay $1 per year! (paid at restaurant day of event)

**price does NOT include Taxes & Fees**

Tickets include:

DJ Jaybird

Complimentary Coke products

ONE- Rabbit Hole Cocktail

ONE- Hotel Starlino Cocktail

ONE- Lyres N/A Beverage

ONE-Pathfinder N/A Beverage

lite bites, buffet and desserts!

Hourly Door Prize giveaways & Yard Games!

Cash Bar available with Grey Goose, Red Bull and Sun Cruiser Drink Specials!

**This is a rain or shine event**

***FOR GROUPS OF 6 OR MORE please reach out to CHRISTINE DALE at cdale@firsthospitality.com ***

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com