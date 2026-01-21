× Expand Tiffany Decker ThuderStruck America's AC/DC Tribute

ThunderStruck America's AC/DC Tribute

Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute is coming to Logsdon Valley Park on Saturday, May 30th!

Gates open at 5:00 PM

Show starts at 6:30 PM

🎟️ Tickets:

$25 online at VisitGrayson.com or by clicking the link below

https://graysoncountytourism.ticketspice.com/thunderstruc...

$30 at the gate

💺 Bring your own chair

🌧️ Rain or shine

🍔 Food vendors & beer truck on-site

📍 500 Carroll Gibson Blvd, Leitchfield, KY 42754

Come out for an electrifying night of music you won’t forget! ⚡🔥

Proudly sponsored by Leitchfield Tourism and Grayson County

For more information call 270-259-5587 or visit https://graysoncountytourism.ticketspice.com/thunderstruck-americas-acdc-tribute-?fbclid=IwY2xjawPeEwNleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFGMFExcmx4blpJbkZmNUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuzA_tqFH7BQjKefuzd7xC4nmFMsicjyBoM-WOvpY_LPtQBUWKFvjtEk2qO6_aem_kSBQ62HBSn25Xtaiu4gUog