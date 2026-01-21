ThunderStruck America's AC/DC Tribute
Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute is coming to Logsdon Valley Park on Saturday, May 30th!
Gates open at 5:00 PM
Show starts at 6:30 PM
🎟️ Tickets:
$25 online at VisitGrayson.com or by clicking the link below
https://graysoncountytourism.ticketspice.com/thunderstruc...
$30 at the gate
💺 Bring your own chair
🌧️ Rain or shine
🍔 Food vendors & beer truck on-site
📍 500 Carroll Gibson Blvd, Leitchfield, KY 42754
Come out for an electrifying night of music you won’t forget! ⚡🔥
Proudly sponsored by Leitchfield Tourism and Grayson County
For more information call 270-259-5587 or visit https://graysoncountytourism.ticketspice.com/thunderstruck-americas-acdc-tribute-?fbclid=IwY2xjawPeEwNleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFGMFExcmx4blpJbkZmNUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuzA_tqFH7BQjKefuzd7xC4nmFMsicjyBoM-WOvpY_LPtQBUWKFvjtEk2qO6_aem_kSBQ62HBSn25Xtaiu4gUog