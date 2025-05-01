× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Race on over to Bar Nada Nada for a Thurby Silent Disco on May 1st!

Thurby Silent Disco at Bar Nada Nada

Race on over to Bar Nada Nada for a Thurby Silent Disco on May 1st!

From 7 to 10 pm, we've got nothing but BANGERS on 3 different channels! Our DJs will be spinning the best bops from hip-hop, pop, and decades. What better way to cap off a beautiful day at the races than an LSD dance party?! Come dressed in your best Thurby duds or simply come as you are - just don't miss it!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.