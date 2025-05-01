"Thurby" Watch Party with High Stakes Grill

Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Come play "hooky" with us Thursday from 1pm-5pm while watching the races! Use our free WiFi with food and beverage options from our High Sips at High Stakes happy hour menu! We will have races on all of our big screens both in the restaurant and the patio spaces!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit  opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?

Info

Food & Drink
