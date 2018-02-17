Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales

to Google Calendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales

Tiger Scouts, join us for a fun morning of learning and earning. Through stories, song, art, and a live performance, you can fulfill all of the requirements for the Tiger Elective Adventure: Tiger Tales. No need to book as a pack. Individual Tiger Scouts with a chaperone are welcomed and encouraged!

Class session at 11 a.m.

Station based activities open from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

$8 per person (children & adults)

Museum Admission included

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/scouts/

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales - 2018-02-17 10:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Wednesday

February 21, 2018

Thursday

February 22, 2018

Submit Yours