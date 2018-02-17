Tiger Scout Adventure Loop Day: Tiger Tales

Tiger Scouts, join us for a fun morning of learning and earning. Through stories, song, art, and a live performance, you can fulfill all of the requirements for the Tiger Elective Adventure: Tiger Tales. No need to book as a pack. Individual Tiger Scouts with a chaperone are welcomed and encouraged!

Class session at 11 a.m.

Station based activities open from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

$8 per person (children & adults)

Museum Admission included

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/scouts/