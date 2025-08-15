Tiki Party at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Grill High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Tiki Vibes at High Stakes Rooftop

Friday, August 15th | 5PM

Escape to island time—without leaving the city. Join us at High Stakes Rooftop for an unforgettable Tiki Party featuring stunning city skyline views, Caribbean-inspired cocktails, and mouthwatering island bites that will transport you straight to the tropics.

Vibe out to live beats by DJ Ty Latte, spinning from sunset through twilight. Whether you're sipping a Lost River punch under the open sky or dancing under the stars, this is your Friday night escape.

Dress code: Tropical chic encouraged

21+ | No cover | First come, first served

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com