Tiki Party at High Stakes Rooftop Grill
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop Grill
Tiki Vibes at High Stakes Rooftop
Friday, August 15th | 5PM
Escape to island time—without leaving the city. Join us at High Stakes Rooftop for an unforgettable Tiki Party featuring stunning city skyline views, Caribbean-inspired cocktails, and mouthwatering island bites that will transport you straight to the tropics.
Vibe out to live beats by DJ Ty Latte, spinning from sunset through twilight. Whether you're sipping a Lost River punch under the open sky or dancing under the stars, this is your Friday night escape.
Dress code: Tropical chic encouraged
21+ | No cover | First come, first served
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com