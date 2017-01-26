Time and Chance - Mark Francis Exhibit

Mark Francis was born in Detroit in 1960, and he grew up in an abusive household near Hopkinsville, KY. As a young man, Francis served in the Navy and worked as a carpenter. However, he was unable to escape the trauma of his childhood, and by the mid 1980s, he had fallen into severe addiction. In 1986, Francis shot and killed a man during a botched robbery attempt. He was sentenced to twenty-five years to life for his crime. Over more than two and a half decades of incarceration, Francis taught himself to make some of the most incredible papier-mâché sculptures that the world has ever seen. Using only those few materials available to him, he employed art to examine the social, emotional, and psychological impacts of life in prison. He was released in 2014 and currently lives and works in central Tennessee. As a self-taught, incarcerated artist, Mark Francis' accomplishments were unparalleled. But, perhaps more importantly, it was art that saved him in those dark hours. It was art that helped him deal with the pain and troubles of his early years. It was art that gave him a purpose and a voice. We are tremendously excited to see how he puts his keen eye and wonderful skills to use as he moves forward in a new life, in a new world, in a new century.

Through March 4

Monday-Friday, 10AM-5PM

For more information call (859) 255-2951