Time and Place: A Sculpture Show Glass by Edd Johannemann

Arts Association of Oldham County Time and Place: A Sculpture ShowGlass by Edd Johannemann

October 18 – November 12

An exciting new art exhibit, “Time and Place,” features the artwork of local artist Edd Johannemann. Johannemann’s glass sculptures were recently recognized by The Kentucky Arts Council, awarding him as one of four Emerging Artists in the state. He also does commissioned pieces, with some of his clients bringing broken antique glass items to him to sculpt it into something they can keep forever. Johannemann’s work often incorporates photography, as well as woodworking he picked up from past jobs. The art being presented explores how environmental issues are inextricably intertwined with time and place, and will include sculptures crafted from glass and other materials, and photography. Many of the artworks being displayed are being exhibited for the first time.

Public is invited to an artist Opening Reception on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/