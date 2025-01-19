Time Travel Half-Marathon/10K/5K - Louisville, KY

× Expand Bodies Race Company Y’all ready for a rip-roarin’ good time? Saddle up and join us for a time-warpin’ adventure like no other at our Time Travel-themed 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon!

Y’all ready for a rip-roarin’ good time? Saddle up and join us for a time-warpin’ adventure like no other at our Time Travel-themed 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon! Whether you’re a seasoned trailblazer or a greenhorn just startin’ out, this event guarantees a wild ride through the ages. Secure your spot, lace up your boots, and get ready to race through time at the Time Travel 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon. It’s a rootin’-tootin’ fun, family-friendly event for all ages and skill levels!

* Youth-based pricing for the 5k/10k, 12 & Under are only $15

Half Marathon registration includes a custom bib, super soft tee, awesome 6" finisher medal!

10k registration includes a custom bib, super soft tee, and an awesome 3.5" finisher medal!

5k registration includes a custom bib, a super soft tee, and an awesome 3.5" finisher medal!

1-mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, super soft tee, and challenge pin!

The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized t-shirt, and kid's dash pin! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

* Register by Sunday at midnight the weekend BEFORE the race to be guaranteed a shirt

For more information call 7606696471