Time Traveler's Social

Time Travelers Social: Set in the 1920s-1950s

An event adventure inspired by a "Night at the Museum" film, was designed by both the Henry Clay and Michaelis Events to bring to life the era of the 1920s-1950s.

A 21+ Halloween party with a time traveling twist. Come party with us at the iconic Henry Clay in Louisville and travel through the past to celebrate Halloween. Come re-live what a night in the 1920s-1950s would be like. From meeting the great icons like; Al Capone, Jay Gatsby, Bonnie & Clyde, along with Local Heros, and more, to dancing at the Cotton Club, sampling popular recipes, and classic cocktails. Join us in this one night only Iconic Event as we leave the present and travel back in time!

A percentage of ticket sales will benefit local nonprofit Vital Sites

Michaelis Events- A Signature Series Event - "Dare to Adventure"

Partnered with: The Henry Clay

For more information call (502) 243-0000 or visit thelancasteratstclair.com