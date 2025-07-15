× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Tinker Tuesday Info

Calling all young makers and curious minds!

Join us for our Tinker Tuesday Craft Workshop for Kids – a hands-on adventure in creativity, crafting, and invention!

Kids ages 6–13 will explore, build, and take home their very own creations using real tools (safety first!) and tons of imagination. From paper crafts to DIY Kaleidoscope, it’s all about learning through play!

July 1, 15, & 29

1-3pm

Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Cost: $10

Limited spots – register now! (guardian must be present)

Let’s get those little hands building big ideas!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com