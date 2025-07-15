Tinker Tuesday
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Tinker Tuesday Info
Calling all young makers and curious minds!
Join us for our Tinker Tuesday Craft Workshop for Kids – a hands-on adventure in creativity, crafting, and invention!
Kids ages 6–13 will explore, build, and take home their very own creations using real tools (safety first!) and tons of imagination. From paper crafts to DIY Kaleidoscope, it’s all about learning through play!
July 1, 15, & 29
1-3pm
Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Cost: $10
Limited spots – register now! (guardian must be present)
Let’s get those little hands building big ideas!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com