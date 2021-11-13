Tipsy Town Tales

× Expand Kentucky Historical Society TTT.graphic

This ain’t your normal pub crawl! This walking tour will go from KHS to three of Frankfort’s finest taverns as we drink our way through the bawdy & brazen moments of the past. This exciting program will lure you in with stories of vice and disorderly conduct, uncovering the seedy side of our Capital City. Great for a night out with friends!

Alcohol is optional (of course), and if you prefer to sip as you walk, all three taverns participate in Frankfort’s new MIX District. This program is limited to guests 21 and over. Cost does not include drinks, which can be purchased at the local establishments on the tour.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event