Tipsy Town Tales at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Tipsy Town Tales

This ain’t your granny’s walking tour. Sip and stroll your way across Downtown Frankfort as we regale you with local tales of drunkenness and debauchery, corruption, and criminal activity – stories not safe for the history textbooks! You can taste the history too, with special historic drinks available for purchase when we stop in at the local pubs in The Mix District. Come have some fun with history!

Register at: history.ky.gov.