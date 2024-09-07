Tipsy Town Tales

This ain’t your granny’s walking tour. Sip and stroll your way across Historic Downtown Frankfort as we regale you with local tales of drunkenness and debauchery, corruption, and criminal activity – stories not safe for the history textbooks! You can taste the history too, with special historic drinks available for purchase when we stop in at the local pubs in The Mix District. Come have some fun with history!

Location: 100 W. Broadway

Meet outside the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

Date/time: September 7, 7:00-8:30pm, September 28, 7:00 – 8:30 and October 5, 4-5:30pm

Admission Fee: $25 Non-Members, $15 Members

For more information or to register call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/