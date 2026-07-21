Tipsy Town Tales

to

Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky

Tipsy Town Tales

Sip and stroll your way across Historic Downtown Frankfort as we regale you with local tales of drunkenness and debauchery, corruption, and criminal activity – stories not safe for the history textbooks! Learn about the inspiration for Edgar Allan Poe’s only written play, stories of the mafia in Kentucky, and connections to the legendary E.H Taylor. Taste the history with special historic drinks available for purchase when we stop in at the local pubs in The Mix District. Come have some fun with history!  

Must be 21 to participate.  Alcohol is optional (of course), and if you prefer to sip as you walk, the local pubs participate in Frankfort’s MIX District. The cost does not include drinks, which can be purchased at the local establishments on the tour.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tipsy Town Tales - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tipsy Town Tales - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tipsy Town Tales - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tipsy Town Tales - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 ical