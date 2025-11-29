× Expand La Grange Book Fair and Hydra Publications Tis the Season Holiday Book Fair

FREE

Tis the Season to shop local and find the perfect holiday gift. Join us for the First Annual 'Tis the Season Holiday Book Fair on Saturday, November 29th in charming La Grange, Kentucky. Event takes place at 125 E. Main Street where you can stock up on unique gifts for everyone on your list. Skip the crowded malls and discover a treasure trove of incredible books from talented local authors. Whether you’re searching for a thrilling new adventure, a cozy romance, a heartfelt children's story, or a fascinating non-fiction read, you'll find a one-of-a-kind gift that shows you care.

Support your community and give the gift of a great story. We can't wait to see you there! Sponsored by La Grange Book Fair and Hydra Publications.

For more information call (502) 551-3091 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/