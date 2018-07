Tito Puente, Jr. & Melina Almodovar

Tito and Melina bring the rich culture of Afro-Cuban and Latin music along with Puerto Rican salsa dance into an energy explosion.

“This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.”

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org