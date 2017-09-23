Toast to Kentucky: Elizabethtown's Premier Wine Festival

Freeman Lake Park 140 Freeman Lake Park Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Toast to Kentucky:  Elizabethtown's Premier Wine Festival

A Toast to Kentucky, Elizabethtown’s Premier Wine Festival is going to be the event of the year! Although Kentucky was the home of the first commercial vineyard in the United States, there were no wineries here 25 years ago. Today Kentucky has over 70 wineries and the wines are growing in quality and quantity. This event will give you the perfect opportunity to sample our home state wines as we will host only Kentucky Wineries.

Tickets will be sold for $30 and includes 8 tasting tickets and a commemorative glass. Presale tickets will be sold before the event for $25, details will be released closer to the sale date.

Wine sampling will take place near the bandstand at Freeman Lake Park.

For more information call 270-765-6121 or visit touretown.com

Freeman Lake Park 140 Freeman Lake Park Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
270-765-6121
