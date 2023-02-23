TobyMac At Rupp Arena

MULTI-GRAMMY-WINNING AND PLATINUM-SELLING ARTIST TOBYMACBRINGING 2023 HITS DEEP TOUR COMING TO RUPP ARENA ON

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2023

Featuring TobyMac, CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian.

LEXINGTON, KY (SEPTEMBER 15, 2022) – Multi-Platinum-selling artist TobyMac and the Awakening Foundation announce the 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour artist line-up featuring TobyMac and the DiverseCity band with support from CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, JonReddick, and Terrian. The annual arena tour features 30 dates and will be a night of music and fun for the entire family beginning on January 26th through March 31st. TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour will be at Rupp Arena on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday, September22nd at Noon ET.

"The Hits Deep Tour announcement is one of my favorite times of each year," shares Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing, Awakening Events. "This tour has become an annual tradition forus at Awakening Events and for thousands of families across the US. We’re honored to once again partner on a national level with our great friends at K-LOVE Radio, Air1 Radio, Food for the Hungry, and Altrua HealthShare, to present TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour 2023.

For more information, please call 859.233.3535 or visit rupparena.com/