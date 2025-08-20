× Expand Director Marc Marriott Exclusive screening with the Director of a must-see Indie Delight that is both heartwarming and hilarious!Tokyo Cowboy has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score and a 96% audience approval rating!

Tokyo Cowboy & Director Talk

The Greater Lexington community is invited to two special events: a documentary screening followed by a talk with its noted director/producer (over Japanese sake brewed in Japan and America) on Wednesday night, and a feature film on Thursday night, again, showcasing the director who is traveling in to tell you about his film.

On Wednesday evening, the short film "Baseball Behind Barbed Wire" will paint the story of Japanese American incarceration during World War II through the lens of baseball. Meet filmmaker Yuriko Gamo Romer for a special conversation about topics touching on baseball (which has been played in Japan almost as long as in the United States!), citizenship, integration … and hope … in our current days that present touchstones for all these issues.

On Thursday evening, come back to the Black Box Theater at our Center at 7:00pm (discount to $20 for combined purchase), to discover the humorous and moving indie feature film, “Tokyo Cowboy,” which has recently begun streaming and distribution via Blu-ray disk. After enjoying the film’s themes of cross-cultural business and creative collaboration, delve into the cross-cultural lessons learned in its production with Director Marc Marriott and interviewer, Dr. David Janes.

