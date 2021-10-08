× Expand Planet of the Tapes Tom Simmons performing live standup comedy at Planet of the Tapes

Tom Simmons Live Standup Comedy

Who said a comedian can’t be genuinely smart, deeply caring and outrageously funny at the same time?

Take Tom Simmons. He’s got it all-and more!

Tom is not afraid to strip long held beliefs of their credibility with an unprecedented blend of searing logic and great jokes. He questions everything and everyone, respectfully but with absolutely no respect at all. Everyday situations as a father and husband, TV consumer, grocery shopper, tourist, hobby philosopher and average bystander, Tom Simmons finds comedy wherever he takes a good look. Standup comedy at its finest.

“I’m a likable misanthrope, a contrarian who believes we are doing it all wrong. And it’s so much fun pointing that outthrough jokes”, says Simmons about his motivation. Over the years, he has earned himself a ton of respect from other comedians and his audience alike for his originality, his depth, his humility.

Jurors agreed when Tom Simmons won the 2009 San Francisco Comedy Competition, an event from which talents like Robin Williams and Ellen DeGeneres rose to fame. This win is the latest milestone in a 15-year career that has alwaysbeen dedicated to one crowd-pleasing denominator: “I want the time people are at my show to be the most enjoyablepart of their entire day.” Such enthusiasm made him also two-time finalist at the Boston Comedy Festival.

Contrary to the U.S. government, Tom Simmons already accomplished his mission in Iraq and Afghanistan during his 2005 Comics on Duty tour, performing his act for the troops while being away from his baby boy. “Sure, there are bombs going off all around you, but what’s not to like about a good night’s sleep for the first time in almost a year?!”.

Simmons is a workaholic when it comes to continuously improving his show, not shy to admit that “my best joke has yet to be written.” Though most audience members will find that hard to believe after an hour-long, non-stop torture of their funny muscles. Before Tom Simmons came along, nobody knew how heart wrenching comical it was to question yourself and authority.

For those who can’t witness this outstanding comedian live on stage, Tom Simmons frequently has air time onXM/Sirius satellite radio and on the Bob and Tom syndicated radio show. Parts of his performance can be seen on Comedy Central, Showtime and BET. On his new Web site www.TomSimmonsComedy.com, Tom hosts a lot of infoand multimedia excerpts for his fans. He often tries new material in his blog first, so watch out!

Keep Up, Tom Simmon’s fifth live CD, has just been released. His entire catalog is available on iTunes.

Tom Simmons was born in New York and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He is married to the love of his life, Serena, for more than a decade. Together, they have a son named Owen. “We figured, that’s what we would be doing for the rest of our lives.” Before Owen’s birth in 2004, Tom and Serena toured the continent in their RV, devoted to perfecting Tom’s stage act and putting their relationship to the test. The Simmons now live in Greensboro, North Carolina, the “epicenter of comedy”, as Tom describes it with a huge grin. “We bought a house from the seventies, and there’s lots of work to do. All I need now is a husband.”

