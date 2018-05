The Tomb - A Mystery Dinner Adventure Presented by The Bluegrass Players

Join our expedition as we uncover the mysteries of The Tomb in this hilarious and mind-boggling tale.

All proceeds go to benefit the Spotlight Acting School and its mission to never turn a student away regardless of their available financial resources.

Menu: TBA

Performances

Fri Aug 17 6:30pm

Sat Aug 18 6:30pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com