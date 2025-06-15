× Expand RawPixel - Free Vectors, PNGs, Mockups, and Backgrounds. Spring Dances

Tomorrow is the Marriage Day

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Tomorrow is the Marriage Day: Wedding Music from Renaissance England and Italy, Sunday June 15th at a NEW time and location – 4 pm at Crestwood Christian Church. Join us for a spring celebration of 13th – 17th century music featuring excerpts from the music performed at the wedding of Duke Cosimo de Medici and Lenora as well as pieces by Bateson, East, Morley, and Weelkes. Admission by suggested donation of $15. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information visit centerforoldmusic.org