Tool Sharpening with Paul Cappiello and Carl Heimerdinger – Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Tool Sharpening with Paul Cappiello and Carl Heimerdinger – In-Person Workshop

Tool Sharpening with Paul Cappiello and Carl Heimerdinger – In-Person Workshop

$40-$50 per person

Get your gardening tools ready for spring planting! Yew Dell Garden's Executive Director, Paul Cappiello, and Heimerdinger Cutlery President, Carl Heimerdinger, will work their magic on spades, hoes, pruners, and other hand tools essential to a new gardening season. Bring a few of your ailing tools with you, and Paul and Carl will try to rescue as many as time allows.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/